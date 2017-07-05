« Volkswagen starts automotive business in Iran | Main | Groupe Renault and Brilliance China Automotive to form JV for LCVs »
Every Volvo car launched from 2019 to have an electrified powertrain; “the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car”
5 July 2017
Volvo Cars announced that every Volvo it launches from 2019 on will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine (ICE) and placing electrification at the core of its future business.
Volvo Cars will introduce a portfolio of electrified cars across its model range, embracing fully electric cars, plug in hybrid cars and mild hybrid cars. The announcement represents one of the most wide-reaching moves by any car maker to embrace electrification. The company said that its decision highlights how—more than a century after the invention of the internal combustion engine—electrification is paving the way for a new chapter in automotive history.
This is about the customer. People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.—Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive
Volvo Cars will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021, three of which will be Volvo models and two of which will be high performance electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars’ performance car arm. Full details of these models will be announced at a later date.
These five cars will be supplemented by a range of gasoline and diesel plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid 48V options on all models, representing one of the broadest electrified car offerings of any car maker.
This means that there will in future be no Volvo cars without an electric motor, as pure ICE cars are gradually phased out and replaced by ICE cars that are enhanced with electrified options.
This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car. Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.—Håkan Samuelsson
The announcement underlines Volvo Cars’ commitment to minimizing its environmental impact and making the cities of the future cleaner. Volvo Cars is focused on reducing the carbon emissions of both its products as well as its operations. It aims to have climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.
The decision also follows this month’s announcement that Volvo Cars will turn Polestar into a new separately-branded electrified global high performance car company. Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars, will lead Polestar as Chief Executive Officer.
Most of these sold will be mild hybrids, which use 10% less gasoline than a pure petrol car. So it is not such a big deal from a fuel consumption point of view.
From a marketing POV it is great, and from a company direction POV, it is great, but I don't see it saving that much fuel for say 5 years (when PHEVs really kick in).
Posted by: mahonj | July 05, 2017 at 04:55 AM
Toyota with their new 2018 camry le hybrid and Hyundai with their new ioniq blue hybrid recently improved significanly their fuel consumption for a reasonable price. Im almost interrested to buy but i will prefer the new nissan note e-power for even less money and best in class fuel consumption.
Posted by: gorr | July 05, 2017 at 08:14 AM
They will change the alternator from 12V to 48V and most likely only a few accessories will utilize 48V, most will remain with 12V. Furthermore, this concern only newly introduced vehicles; presumably many old vehicles will remain in production with 12V system for many years to come.
I agree with mahonj that this is not a big deal and that it is just good marketing.
Posted by: Peter_XX | July 05, 2017 at 08:19 AM
