innogy launches EV charging subsidiary in US; targeting California and ZEV states

6 July 2017

Germany-based innogy, a subsidiary of energy giant RWE, has established its own new subsidiary to enter the e-mobility market in the US. The new company, trading under the name of innogy e-mobility US LLC, will be based in Los Angeles and serve the US market as a provider of technology and charging services.

Business activities will focus on California and other US states that have stipulated zero-emission requirements for new vehicles (Zero Emission Vehicles). Cameron Funk is the first CEO of e-mobility US LLC; his previous role was Director of Business Development for ABM Industries Inc., a global industry services company.

In Europe, innogy has around 5,700 EV charging points, making it one of the leading operators of charging infrastructure there. In Germany, the company has partnered with more than 140 municipal utilities to establish a large interconnected charging network.

We are firm believers in the future of electric mobility. For this reason, innogy is working constantly to drive forward the expansion of clean, climate-friendly mobility. In Germany, we are already the leader in terms of number of charging points. Now we want to continue this success in the US. For there too, electric mobility and climate protection are a mega-topic for many states and big cities—and we have the innovative solutions for tomorrow’s traffic. —Peter Terium, CEO of innogy SE

innogy’s portfolio spans the whole length of the value chain, from the production, marketing, supply and construction of charging solutions right up to the operation of charging infrastructure based on its in-house software. innogy also markets a range of additional services in connection with e-vehicle electricity.

State-of-the-art load management has been an important aspect of innogy’s research; he company has had a partnership in this area with UC San Diego since 2015. The main focus of this research is on how to harmonize electricity sales from renewable sources with regard to electric vehicle consumption.

Over the course of other collaborations, innogy has already set foot in the US market for e-mobility. With BTCpower, innogy has gained a hardware partner for high-speed charging systems, which have been upgraded with an increased range of functions with innogy software.