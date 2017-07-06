« innogy launches EV charging subsidiary in US; targeting California and ZEV states | Main

TomTom and Cisco developing ultra-fast lane level traffic technology supporting autonomous driving; acoustic sensing

6 July 2017

TomTom, in partnership with Cisco, is developing ultra-fast lane level traffic technology supporting autonomous driving and smarter mobility. Research will be done in cooperation with Cisco to leverage roadside data captured by Cisco’s array of sensors, routers and controllers to create the next generation of traffic information technology. The research combines Cisco’s data with TomTom’s traffic fusion technology and expertise, supported by Cisco’s Internet of Things platform.

One innovative aspect of this cooperation is the use of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology, which has the ability to convert a fiber optic cable into an array of virtual microphones that detect and measure vehicle movements. This data is to be merged with TomTom’s pool of floating car data from more than 500 million devices. It will then be displayed and analysed in a TomTom interface specifically designed for the needs of Traffic Management Centers.

This research and development is expected to reduce latency and increase accuracy of real time traffic services, while reducing the costs of traffic monitoring infrastructure.

As an example, DAS technology promises to be significantly cheaper to set up and maintain than traditional inductive loop sensors. This project aims to develop better products supporting the demanding requirements of autonomous driving, where cars need to know what lies beyond their sensors, in real time and on each lane.