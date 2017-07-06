« NVIDIA, Baidu partner to accelerate AI; cloud data centers, self-driving cars and the home | Main | Argonne’s Theta supercomputer goes online »
TomTom high definition map for autonomous driving now covers Western Europe
6 July 2017
TomTom has completed the expansion of its High Definition (HD) Map product to cover all highways in Western Europe—175,000 km (108,740 miles) of highways across 19 countries—bringing the total coverage of TomTom’s HD Map and RoadDNA for autonomous driving to 360,000 km (223,694 miles) worldwide.
Customers and partners will now be able to test the TomTom HD Map and RoadDNA in a variety of different driving environments—for example, in the differing weather conditions found in Scandinavia and Southern Europe.
In March this year, TomTom announced the completion of its HD Map for the entire mainland US interstate and highway network—a total of 185,000 km (114,954 miles).
