ATI and GE Aviation form meltless titanium JV

7 July 2017

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), a producer of technically advanced specialty materials and components, announced a joint venture (JV) with GE Aviation for the development of a new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology. The JV will construct a new R&D pilot production facility. The titanium alloy powders are being developed for use in additive manufacturing applications, including 3D printing.

ATI will provide operational, technical, and project support to the joint venture. The joint venture will leverage ATI’s technology, manufacturing, and quality leadership in the production of specialty metal powders and premium-quality titanium and nickel-based alloys for critical and technically advanced applications.

The JV will also draw upon GE Aviation’s engineering and development capabilities and technical knowledge of the use of alloyed titanium powders.

ATI is a global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components. With revenue of $3.2 billion for the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2017, its largest market is aerospace & defense, particularly jet engines. It also has a strong presence in the oil & gas, electrical energy, medical, automotive, and other industrial markets.

ATI produces nickel-based alloys and superalloys, titanium alloys, specialty alloys, stainless steels, and zirconium and other related alloys in many mill product forms. It also produces nickel-based alloy and titanium-based alloy powders for use in next-generation jet engine forgings and 3D-printed products.