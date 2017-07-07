« HEI study finds no heart effects of ozone exposure in healthy older adults; lungs affected at relatively low exposures | Main | Audi fielding Formula E factory team in December in Hong Kong; first German manufacturer in Formula E »
Tesla to supply 100MW/129 MWh Powerpack to South Australia wind farm
7 July 2017
Through a competitive bidding process, Tesla was selected to provide a 100 MW/129 MWh Powerpack system to be paired with global renewable energy provider Neoen’s Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown, South Australia. Tesla was awarded the entire energy storage system component of the project.
Tesla Powerpack will charge using renewable energy from the Hornsdale Wind Farm and then deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain the reliable operation of South Australia's electrical infrastructure. The Tesla Powerpack system will further transform the state’s movement towards renewable energy and see an advancement of a resilient and modern grid.
Upon completion by December 2017, this system will be the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world and will provide enough power for more than 30,000 homes.
Last September, a 50-year storm damaged critical infrastructure in the state of South Australia, causing a state-wide blackout and leaving 1.7 million residents without electricity. Further blackouts occurred in the heat of the Australian summer in early 2017. In response, the South Australian Government as a leader in renewable energy, looked for a sustainable solution to ensure energy security for all residents, now and into the future, calling for expressions of interest to deploy grid-scale energy storage options with at least 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity.
'An array of lithium ion batteries will be connected to the Hornsdale wind farm, which is currently under construction in SA. It will look like a field of boxes, each housing Tesla commercial-scale Powerpack batteries.
The array will be capable of an output of 100 megawatts (MW) of power at a time and the huge battery will be able to store 129 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy so, if used at full capacity, it would be able to provide its maximum output for more than an hour.
It will be a modular network, with each Powerpack about the size of a large fridge at 2.1 metres tall, 1.3m long and 0.8m wide. They weigh in at 1,200 kilograms each.
t will have just slightly more storage than the next biggest lithium battery, built by AES this year in southern California.
But Tesla's 100 MW output would be more than three times larger than the AES battery and five times larger than anything Tesla has built previously.
The largest lithium ion battery storage system that Tesla has built to date sits on a 0.6-hectare site at Mira Loma in southern California.
American electricity company Southern California Edison was also involved. It has a storage capacity of 20 MW, or 80 MWh, and is said to be capable of powering 15,000 homes.'
Battery cycle life is a trade off where more capacity gives the batteries an easier time.
If you cut down the ratio of capacity to output, from the 4:1 of Southern California Edison to the 1.3:1 of the Tesla installation in SA, then that will have implications for cycle life but of course reduces costs as it is a way smaller battery.
So no doubt they have come up with some exceedingly optimistic 'estimates' for cycle life to win the contract, with zero real evidence that they have made the major breakthroughs in battery cycle life they would need to make this work for the projected lifespan.
Still, the cash is now, and the problems likely to occur long after Tesla has gone to the great Chapter 11 in the sky, and they sure aren't selling batteries residentially, so if they can stiff SA by promising something for nothing and undercutting reputable companies, its a no brainer.
Posted by: Davemart | July 07, 2017 at 02:50 AM
The windmills will be better pumping pressurized co2 instead of directly connected to the grid. You further heat the co2 with solar in the day and nat gas in the night . You then build a more efficient entire power plant that can store heat and pressure in big tanks.
But wait, climate change scammers just collect money for inneficient projects and never deliver a good products. When they build this wind farm projects, they probably say that it will be efficient but now they want to collect more and more money to store just a little quantity on electric change. What do harvyd and engineer poet have to say on a efficient big power storable pressurized co2 windmill project ??
Posted by: gorr | July 07, 2017 at 06:49 AM
