« Audi fielding Formula E factory team in December in Hong Kong; first German manufacturer in Formula E | Main | ICCT analysis finds 2025 European automotive CO2 standards can be met even if diesel share drops to 15% »

Print this post

UMTRI: average US new vehicle fuel economy drops in June

7 July 2017

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in June was 25.1 mpg (9.36 l/100 km)—down 0.2 mpg from May, according to the latest monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). This drop likely reflects the decreased price of gasoline in June, and the consequent increased proportion of pickup trucks, SUVs, and crossovers in the sales mix, they said.

The value for June is up 5.0 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but down 0.4 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg reached in August 2014.

The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual US driver—improved to 0.84 in April 2017, down from 0.85 in March 2017 (the lower the value, the better). The EDI indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 16% lower emissions in April 2017 than in October 2007, but 6% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.

The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).