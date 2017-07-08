« Alfen delivers 3MW storage system with BMW batteries | Main

Print this post

NHTSA to reexamine civil penalty rate adjustment for inflation for CAFE standards

8 July 2017

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reexamining a rule that adjusts civil penalties related to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for inflation.

NHTSA is publishing two notices in the Federal Register (docket numbers NHTSA-2016-0136 and NHTSA-2017-0059). The first notice indicates that NHTSA is reconsidering the 28 December 2016 final rule, and seeks comment on the appropriate inflationary adjustment. The second notice delays the effective date of this rule during NHTSA’s reconsideration period.

Seeking comment on the inflationary adjustment will allow stakeholders to provide input and provide NHTSA additional information to inform the agency’s decision regarding how the CAFE civil penalty should be adjusted for inflation.

The delay of the rule’s effective date will not have an impact on current penalty levels, which were not scheduled to increase until the 2019 model year.