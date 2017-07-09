« Study concludes US CAFE regulation can accelerate EV market penetration | Main

Boeing, FedEx Express to collaborate on new 777 ecoDemonstrator testing

9 July 2017

As part of the continuing effort to accelerate aerospace innovation, Boeing and FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, will work together to fly the next ecoDemonstrator (earlier post). Starting in 2018, a new Boeing 777 Freighter made for FedEx Express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements and flight deck innovations.

The ecoDemonstrator program, now in its fifth iteration, serves as a series of flying testbeds designed to improve the environmental performance and safety of future airplanes.

The collaboration on the newest ecoDemonstrator project is the latest in a 38-year relationship between Boeing and FedEx.

This round of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing designed to save fuel, flight deck improvements that can improve efficient operations in and out of busy airports, and flying prototype airplane parts using advanced manufacturing techniques that reduce material waste.

Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before the airplane returns to the FedEx fleet.