Continental acquires Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider Quantum Inventions for ITS portfolio

9 July 2017

Continental has acquired Singapore based mobility-intelligence provider Quantum Inventions. Quantum Inventions will add to Continental’s growing intelligent transportation systems (ITS) portfolio with its city data including next generation navigation systems that are highly responsive to real-time information such as traffic data; road incident information; and dynamic road pricing. Continental plans to double its current sales with mobility services by 2020.

Quantum’s core technologies include:

Traffic Information Platform (TRIP)

Traffic Intelligence (TRAFFIQ)

QI Web ITS (QIWITS)

Dynamic Routing (QORS)

With the closing, Continental welcomes around 120 employees working across Quantum Inventions’ three offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia; and Quantum Inventions Development Center (QIDC) in India into its fold.

Asia continues to play an ever increasing role in our strategy. Initiatives such as the Park & Go real time parking application for Singapore, our recent joint venture with China Unicom, strategic cooperation with Baidu, and now the purchase of Quantum Inventions underline our focus on developing mobility services solutions. We are excited to provide an expanded portfolio of customized solutions in the dynamic mobility services market. —Helmut Matschi, member of the Executive Board at Continental and head of the Interior division

Quantum’s solutions are based on its proprietary data technology platform, which provides connected navigation, traffic and transportation intelligence, high-speed dynamic routing computation algorithms, and real-time probe data processing and analysis. The company has three business lines: Automotive, Telematics and Intelligent Mobility.