« Mercedes-Benz Düsseldorf plant to become competence center for electric-drive Sprinter | Main

Print this post

China Yuchai wins order for 100 diesel-electric hybrid bus engines

10 July 2017

China Yuchai International Limited, through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), won an order for 100 diesel-electric hybrid engine from Liuzhou Bus, which operates Liuzhou’s public transportation system.

The order comprises 85 new buses from Xiamen Kinglong and 15 buses from Zhongtong Bus—all powered by GYMCL’s YC6J200-50 diesel-electric hybrid engines. GYMCL is the exclusive engine supplier for this order. The YC6J200-50 is a compact, lightweight, 4-stroke, 6-cylinder hybrid engine rated at 147 kW at 2500 rpm. It is designed to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

Liuzhou is a city located in the north-central Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with a population of more than 3.8 million.