« Mercedes-Benz Düsseldorf plant to become competence center for electric-drive Sprinter | Main
China Yuchai wins order for 100 diesel-electric hybrid bus engines
10 July 2017
China Yuchai International Limited, through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), won an order for 100 diesel-electric hybrid engine from Liuzhou Bus, which operates Liuzhou’s public transportation system.
The order comprises 85 new buses from Xiamen Kinglong and 15 buses from Zhongtong Bus—all powered by GYMCL’s YC6J200-50 diesel-electric hybrid engines. GYMCL is the exclusive engine supplier for this order. The YC6J200-50 is a compact, lightweight, 4-stroke, 6-cylinder hybrid engine rated at 147 kW at 2500 rpm. It is designed to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.
Liuzhou is a city located in the north-central Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with a population of more than 3.8 million.
We have become the preferred supplier of engines to Liuzhou Bus and the dominant supplier of hybrid engines in the Chinese market. We continue to introduce environmentally-friendly and advanced hybrid engines to meet the government’s increasingly stringent emission standards.—Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai
July 10, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments