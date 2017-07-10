« Intersil ships first full automotive HD LCD video processor | Main | China Yuchai wins order for 100 diesel-electric hybrid bus engines »

Mercedes-Benz Düsseldorf plant to become competence center for electric-drive Sprinter

10 July 2017

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf, which will produce the next-generation of the Sprinter van, will also produce the electric-drive version.

Over the next few years Mercedes-Benz Vans will be investing a total of around €150 million (US$171 million) in electrifying its commercial range, based on the Vito and the Sprinter. The business unit can make use of existing modular construction technologies deployed by Mercedes-Benz Cars and benefit from economies of scale.

At the Düsseldorf plant around €300 million (US$342 million) is being invested in the production of the next-generation Sprinter. The relevant employees are undergoing training to prepare for work on the electric Sprinter and other technological developments. The company and the works council have also agreed to carry out measures to increase flexible working and boost efficiency.

As Mercedes-Benz Vans and trading and logistics provider Hermes announced a few weeks ago, Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1,500 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for its parcel deliveries in the coming years—including vehicles from the Sprinter model series.