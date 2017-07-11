« Siemens and AES to form global energy storage technology joint venture: Fluence | Main | BMW joining Formula E in Season 5 »

DOE to award up to $8M to three algae-based biofuels projects

11 July 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected three projects to receive up to $8 million, aimed at reducing the costs of producing algal biofuels and bioproducts. These projects are to deliver high-impact tools and techniques for increasing the productivity of algae organisms and cultures.

They will also deliver biology-focused breakthroughs while enabling accelerated future innovations through data sharing within the research and development community. The selected projects are: