€6.1M EU project to develop advanced balance of plant components for fuel cell vehicles

11 July 2017

The EU-funded INN-BALANCE (INNovative Cost Improvements for BALANCE of Plant Components of Automotive PEMFC Systems) project launched earlier this year with the aim of developing a novel and integrated development platform for developing advanced Balance of Plant (BOP) components in current fuel cell based vehicles.

The goal is to improve BOP component efficiency and reliability, reducing costs and presenting a stable supply chain to the European car manufacturers and system integrators. Total cost of the project, which involves 10 European organizations, is €6.2 million (US$7.1 million), with €5 million (US$5.7 million) provided by the EU.

More specifically, the technical objectives are:

To develop highly efficient and reliable fuel cell BoP components; To reduce costs of current market products in fuel cell systems; To achieve high technology readiness levels (TRL7 or higher) in all the tackled developments; and To improve and tailor development tools for design, modeling and testing innovative components in fuel cell based vehicles.

