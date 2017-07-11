« Hydro fully acquires Sapa to create a global aluminum company fully integrated across value chain and markets | Main | IndianOil and LanzaTech to construct first refinery Offgas-to-Bioethanol production facility »
€6.1M EU project to develop advanced balance of plant components for fuel cell vehicles
11 July 2017
The EU-funded INN-BALANCE (INNovative Cost Improvements for BALANCE of Plant Components of Automotive PEMFC Systems) project launched earlier this year with the aim of developing a novel and integrated development platform for developing advanced Balance of Plant (BOP) components in current fuel cell based vehicles.
The goal is to improve BOP component efficiency and reliability, reducing costs and presenting a stable supply chain to the European car manufacturers and system integrators. Total cost of the project, which involves 10 European organizations, is €6.2 million (US$7.1 million), with €5 million (US$5.7 million) provided by the EU.
More specifically, the technical objectives are:
To develop highly efficient and reliable fuel cell BoP components;
To reduce costs of current market products in fuel cell systems;
To achieve high technology readiness levels (TRL7 or higher) in all the tackled developments; and
To improve and tailor development tools for design, modeling and testing innovative components in fuel cell based vehicles.
INN-BALANCE will focus on four main general topics:
New components developments, addressing the latest changes and trends in fuel cells vehicles technology, from new air turbo-compressor, anode recirculation/injection module and advanced control/diagnosis devices to new concepts of thermal management and anti-freeze units based on standard automotive components.
Vehicle integration and validation of the components in a TRL7 platform placed at a well-known car manufacturing platform.
Providing innovative and cost-optimized manufacturing processes especially developed for automotive BOP components.
Results dissemination and exploitation, new technology broadcasting and public awareness of new, low-cost and reliable clean energy solutions in Europe bringing at the same time highly qualified new job opportunities.
July 11, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments