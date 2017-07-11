« New Audi A8 comes with 48V mHEV standard; plug-in e-tron model with wireless charging | Main | Toyota Research Institute launches Toyota AI Ventures with $100M investment »

Print this post

ITM Power signs hydrogen fuel contract with Honda (UK)

11 July 2017

ITM Power has signed a fuel contract with Honda (UK), which will purchase hydrogen at £10/kg (US$12.91/kg). The contract covers fuel dispensed across ITM Power’s hydrogen refueling network. The refueling network has been financially supported by Innovate UK, Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).

(The Honda Fuel Cell Clarity has a hydrogen tank capacity of 5.46 kg.)

This is the seventeenth fuel supply contract for refueling fuel cell electric vehicles ITM Power has signed. Honda joins Toyota GB PLC, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, Commercial Group, Skanska, UlemCo Ltd, Arval UK Ltd, UK Government Car Service, Arcola Energy, Johnson Matthey, Europcar, The Science Museum, JCB, Anglo American, Green Tomato Cars, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Northern Gas Networks as a fuel customer.

ITM Power is currently rolling out a network of 10 hydrogen refueling stations in the UK of which 4 are now open for public access. Each station produces hydrogen on site via ITM Power’s rapid response electrolyzer system, and can refuel a fuel cell electric car in three minutes, providing 300 to 420 miles of clean emission driving, without compromise to drivers’ normal refueling routine.