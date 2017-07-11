« ITM Power signs hydrogen fuel contract with Honda (UK) | Main | eMotorWerks and Share&Charge deliver peer-to-peer EV charging network with blockchain payments in California »

Toyota Research Institute launches Toyota AI Ventures with $100M investment

11 July 2017

Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is investing an initial $100 million to launch Toyota AI Ventures, a new corporate venture capital subsidiary designed to provide early-stage financing to startup technology companies.

TRI launches the venture by contributing initial investments it has made in three technology companies: Nauto, SLAMcore and Intuition Robotics. The venture will also cultivate select start-ups by offering them mentorship and support on-site at TRI's Silicon Valley headquarters. Investment will focus in the areas of Artificial Intelligence; Robotics; Autonomous Mobility; and Data and Cloud Technology.

Toyota has a history of disruptive innovation in the service of mankind, moving from textile machinery to automobiles in the late 30s, to the broad electrification of the automobile with Prius in the 90s, to autonomous mobility and human-assist robots. TRI is growing quickly, and we recognize the critical importance of expanding our collaboration with the world’s brightest entrepreneurial talent. This venture is a major step towards our mission to empower talented entrepreneurs who share Toyota’s commitment to enhancing the quality of human life. —Gill Pratt, CEO of TRI

Early-stage start-up investment is inherently high risk, with the potential for high reward, so the new venture will feature quick decision-making by a dedicated management team of investment professionals and entrepreneurs, operating separately from TRI’s R&D operation. Unlike venture capital funds that exclusively identify investment targets by considering unsolicited pitches by entrepreneurs, this new venture will also pursue a “call and response” model, identifying key research challenges and then supporting the creation of new companies offering to solve them.

Jim Adler, TRI’s vice president of data and business development, takes the role of managing director of Toyota AI Ventures.

