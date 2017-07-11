« ICCT working paper highlights benefits of current and emerging light-duty diesel technology; “promising pathway for compliance” | Main | Siemens and AES to form global energy storage technology joint venture: Fluence »

UK Government to award US$26M to EV-to-grid projects

11 July 2017

The UK Government will award £20 million (US$26 million) to support the development of electric vehicles capable of returning electricity to the grid. The projects will investigate technology that allows plug-in electric vehicles to not only draw power from the grid when charging but return it to people’s homes or back to the grid.

There are already 100,000 electric cars and 11,000 chargepoints in the UK. As this number grows they become a resource for a smart electricity grid.

The new funding from the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) underlines the government’s commitment to innovative technologies. Financial support for energy innovation will double by 2021 and more than £600 million (US$773 million) is already being invested to accelerate the transition to ultra-low emission vehicles.

The £20 million will be awarded to three types of vehicle-to-grid projects:

Feasibility studies – investigating the ways vehicle to grid technology can be used in the future.

Industrial research or experimental development - for example, to develop vehicle-to-grid charging equipment.

Demonstrator trials in the real-world environment - projects that trial vehicle to grid technology in different locations across the country.

The competition process will start in the next few weeks with the aim of winners being notified in December and projects starting in early 2018.