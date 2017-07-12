« Every Mazda 2017 US model tested earned IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating | Main | New Audi A8 debuting Level 3 autonomous AI traffic jam pilot; parking and remote garage pilots; zFAS controller »

Daimler Buses joining CleverShuttle; cooperation for on-demand mobility

12 July 2017

Daimler Buses is joining the Berlin-based CleverShuttle mobility service as a strategic investor. As part of a minority stake, EvoBus GmbH and CleverShuttle plan a strategic cooperation for “on-demand mobility”, such as mobility offers which are flexibly adapted to suit customer demands.

Using the CleverShuttle software platform, traffic associations and companies offer innovative solutions in order to be able to adapt their mobility offers optimally to customer requirements at any time. The new on-demand software is based on the technology from CleverShuttle and can be integrated into existing regular service routes. This collaboration leads to transport offerings which are more suited to requirements and which, at the same time, are more economical.

CleverShuttle holds a pioneering role in Germany in the field of on-demand mobility: since the beginning of 2016, the company has been running a car-sharing service based on the use of electrically-powered passenger cars and was thus already able to gather experience in efficient pooling and route optimisation.

Daimler Buses aspires to play an active part in shaping the future of mobility and not merely by means of new vehicles, but also by new service offerings. To this end, since 2016, Daimler Buses has had a specialist Mobility Solutions department in place as a sort of think tank for all future-relevant topics.

CleverShuttle runs an on-demand ride-sharing service in Berlin, Munich and Leipzig. The company backs sustainable electromobility and thus offers the world’s first emission-free on-demand driving service in urban conurbations. An intelligent optimization algorithm bundles CleverShuttle passengers with similar routes into a single vehicle and drives them efficiently and inexpensively from door to door.

CleverShuttle is the first and presently only German company to have obtained approval from the authorities for shared driving tasks. Since the beginning of 2016, the company has transported more than 170,000 passengers and their on-demand software has been tested with more than 500,000 driven kilometers and thus appropriately optimized.

As a result of the growing demand of passengers searching for flexible and individual mobility offers, CleverShuttle and its service portfolio are on a growth course. Besides the expansion of the operative business to at least a further four German towns in 2017, CleverShuttle will join forces with EvoBus GmbH to develop their B2B business.

Daimler AG’s development into a mobility service provider is also making progress in other areas of the Group. Alongside Daimler Buses, moovel also operates as an integrative mobility service provider for transport companies, with the moovel apps offering customer and user-oriented solutions.