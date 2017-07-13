« Groupe PSA and VINCI Autoroutes take an autonomous car through a tollgate for the first time using V2X | Main

Germany supporting truck platooning project with nearly €2M

13 July 2017

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is awarding nearly €2 million (US$2.3 million) to support a truck platooning project by DB Schenker, MAN, and Hochschule. (Earlier post.) The project will run until January 2019.

Initially the partners will test truck convoys in everyday operation at the digital test site, the A9 freeway, for several months to analyze their suitability for practical application and system safety in real traffic scenarios as well as within the logistics processes of DB Schenker. This phase is also aimed at investigating the potential effects of the new technology on the truck driver profession.

Automated and networked driving will soon be a reality. The platooning project will bring the technology from the lab to the roads. High-tech trucks maintain safe distances and communicate with one another. Traffic runs more smoothly and safely, and road capacity and cabin comfort go up. This relieves stress on drivers and the environment. With this project, DB is expanding its further expertise as a modern mobility and logistics provider.

The Ministry is bringing innovative research projects focused on automated and networked driving to the road and is providing funding in the sum of 100 million euros. With the development and testing of networked trucks, we are beginning yet another project on our digital test field, the A9 freeway. The goal of our funding is to make Germany the leading market for automated and networked driving. —Alexander Dobrindt, Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure

The total funding amount will be divided among the project partners in accordance with their respective budget needs. DB Schenker will coordinate the entire project. Starting in early 2018, the first test runs will take place on the A9 freeway between the DB Schenker locations in Munich and Nuremberg. MAN, part of the Volkswagen Group, will construct the vehicles for performing the test runs.

Hochschule Fresenius is researching the effects of the new technology on the drivers in the platoon with a focus on the neurophysiological and psychosocial impact.

From the very beginning, it is important consider those who will be affected by the developments. Our knowledge gained by analyzing the effects of the human-machine interface flow directly back into how the technology is developed and the working conditions are designed. —Professor Dr. Christian T. Haas, Head of the Institute for Complex Health Research at Hochschule Fresenius

At the start, the trucks will run unloaded while the driving conditions in everyday traffic are analyzed and the drivers are trained. Over the course of 2018, there should be up to three trips per day with real loads.

Platooning is a vehicle system for road traffic in which at least two trucks on the freeway are networked by a technical system (an “electronic drawbar”), allowing them to drive one after the other at a very close distance. All trucks in the platoon are connected via electronic car-to-car communication. The electronic coupling of the vehicles ensures safe travel in traffic.