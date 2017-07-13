« Germany supporting truck platooning project with nearly €2M | Main

Print this post

Toyota looking for principal engineer for power electronics for heavy-duty fuel cell powertrains

13 July 2017

Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America is looking to hire a principal engineer to head up power electronics system development of fuel cell Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrains for heavy-duty truck applications. In April, Toyota revealed “Project Portal”—a hydrogen fuel cell system designed for heavy-duty trucks applied in a Class 8 truck for use at the Port of Los Angeles (POLA). (Earlier post.)

The engineer will report to the Executive Program Manager, and support the Product Development Office’s objective to develop FC EV Powertrain kits for heavy-duty truck applications.

Job functions will include: