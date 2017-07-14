« AC Transit’s fuel cell bus breaks 25,000 hour operating record; demonstrating potential to meet diesel life cycle expectancy | Main | Tata Motors and MAHLE partner to develop a prototype Secondary Loop Mobile Air Conditioning System on a vehicle »

Mobis autonomous technology concept detects departed driver, leads vehicle to safety

14 July 2017

Mobis, a global producer of automotive components, is researching a new near-term autonomous safety function that could prevent more than 6,000 traffic fatalities each year. The Departed Driver Rescue and Exit Maneuver (DDREM) technology detects the critical situation where the driver departs from controlling the vehicle. DDREM then mitigates the risk of a crash by taking control of the vehicle and guiding it to safety. Situations that will activate include falling asleep, suffering a heart attack or experiencing other health conditions that prevent the driver from operating the vehicle.

DDREM technology is designed to run in the background of a vehicle and, like stability control, airbags and seatbelts, the level 4 autonomous technology will activate only upon detecting a critical situation.

The Mobis concept aims to prevent more than 90% of departed-driver crashes, yet costs much less and is simpler to verify than service-based autonomous systems, which could be many years from production. After reviewing several independent studies from the North American region, Mobis believes that fatalities caused by departed driver scenarios are close to 7,000 per year. The implementation of the DDREM technology could save 6,000 or more of those lives.

By focusing its efforts of safety-specific autonomous functions, Mobis eases the engineering challenge of putting autonomous functions on the road. The reduced complexity of this technology will allow for faster industry adoption, ultimately providing increased vehicle safety in consumers' vehicles sooner rather than later. Mobis has begun collaboration with key North American government agencies to share the concept and study the identified performance metrics that are crucial to accelerating DDREM deployment. In addition, while the advanced research phase of the technology continues, the company is working on collaboration arrangements to partner with a global automaker.

