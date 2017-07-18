« DOE awarding $40M in FY 2018 to 4 DOE Bioenergy Research Centers; plans for 5 years of funding | Main | Autonomous electric vehicle maker NAVYA picks Saline, MI for first US plant »

Nanosteel introduces 3D printable tool steel

18 July 2017

Nanostructured steel materials company NanoSteel recently launched its first product for the laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing process. BLDRmetal L-40 is a case-hardening steel powder that provides high hardness and ductility (case hardness >70HRC, 10%+ core elongation) and prints easily on standard commercial equipment.

This alloy provides superior performance to M300 maraging steel and is an alternative to difficult-to-print tool steels such as H13. Expanding the potential use of 3D printing in a wide variety of hard materials markets, BLDRmetal L-40 is designed to be used for parts including tools, dies, bearings and gears.

Nanosteel has demonstrated the capabilities of BLDRmetal L-40 by printing an 8-inch roll thread die set, which outperformed dies machined from D2 and M2 tool steels.

NanoSteel developed this high-hardness alloy through rapid iterative development at CFK GmbH, an industry-leading 3D printing service provider, whose expertise was instrumental in developing the die from concept to finished part.