New Nissan LEAF to feature e-Pedal one-pedal operation

19 July 2017

The new Nissan LEAF EV will feature e-Pedal, a driver-selectable option enabling full one-pedal driving. Actuated with the flip of a switch, e-Pedal allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using just the e-Pedal.

Nissan says that e-Pedal technology is the first one-pedal operation that allows drivers to bring the car to a complete stop even on hills, stay in position, and resume driving instantly. The company cautions that the conventional brake pedal should be used for aggressive braking situations.

Nissan says that drivers can cover 90% of their driving needs with the e-Pedal, making the process of driving more exciting. In heavy traffic and during city commutes, drivers will greatly reduce the need to shift from one pedal to the other, making your drive simpler and more engaging.

The e-Pedal technology represents another step in Nissan’s ongoing commitment to bring accessible, advanced driver assistance technologies to the mainstream. Set to make driving safer and more enjoyable, the development of these technologies is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

The Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, with more than 277,000 units sold worldwide.

The new LEAF will debut in the US on 6 September.