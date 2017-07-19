« Tata Motors introduces engines for bio-methane buses | Main | Mercedes-Benz introduces its mid-size pickup truck: the X-Class leans on diesel »

BorgWarner to acquire Sevcon in $200M deal

19 July 2017

Sevcon, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of controls and battery chargers for electric and hybrid vehicles, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sevcon’s common stock for $22.00 per share in cash and all of the outstanding shares of Sevcon’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for a price per share on an as-converted basis equal to the common stock, together with payment of any accrued and unpaid dividends. The total transaction value, including the assumption of indebtedness, is expected to be approximately $200 million at the closing of the transaction.

The transaction price of $22.00 per share represents a 61% premium to the closing sale price of common stock of the Company on Friday, July 14, 2017 and a 64% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of common stock of the Company.

The Sevcon Board of Directors has unanimously approved the merger agreement and has recommended approval of the merger by Sevcon’s stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017 and is contingent on the approval of Sevcon’s stockholders, and is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Sevcon’s products control on- and off-road vehicle speed and movement, integrate specialized functions, optimize energy consumption and help reduce air pollution. Sevcon’s Bassi Division produces battery chargers for electric vehicles; power management and uninterrupted power source systems for industrial, medical and telecom applications; and electronic instrumentation for battery laboratories. The company supplies customers from its operations in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China and the Asia Pacific region, as well as through an international dealer network.