Germany awarding €22.2M to 13 new autonomous and networked driving projects

20 July 2017

German Federal Minister Alexander Dobrindt has approved a further €22.2 million (US$25.5 million) for thirteen new research projects as part of the “Research program on automation and networking in road traffic”. Among them are projects on digital test fields in Berlin and Düsseldorf as well as on the digital test field Autobahn on the A9 in Bavaria.

With the aid grants, we are launching innovative research projects on automated and networked driving on the road. We use our world-wide unique digital test fields and provide around €100 million in funding. My goal is that Germany is the leading provider of automated and networked vehicles, becoming the lead market and the first country to start the regular operation of this technology. —Federal Minister Alexander Dobrindt

Since December 2016, the research program has already funded 20 projects with a total of around €47 million (US$54 million).

Almost half of the new funding (€9 million) will go to a two-year project in Düsseldorf for the practical testing of new technologies. A key focus will be the interplay of several driver assistance functions under real-world conditions. Industry partners in this project include Siemens, Vodafone, Mobileye and TRW.