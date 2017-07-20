« Autonomous vehicle company Nauto closes $159M round; Softbank, Greylock join BMW, GM, Toyota | Main | Researchers characterize aggregate indoor and outdoor PM2.5 exposure »

BMW tops emobility sales charts in Germany 1H 2017

20 July 2017

The BMW Group was the top seller of electric mobility in Germany the first half of 2017, with just under 5,000 units registered; registrations are about 175% over the same period in 2016. The Group has 8 eletrified vehicles in the market.

The most popular electric vehicle in the BMW portfolio remains the BMW i3. In the first half of 2017 alone, around 2,100 customers opted for the compact, up 155% compared to the first half of 2016. Overall, the BMW i3 already has more than 10,000 registrations in Germany since its launch in autumn 2013.

The plug-in hybrids of the BMW brand are also increasingly popular with customers. In June 2017 the BMW 225xe Active Tourer celebrated its most successful month since launch in the market with a total of 338 registrations, and more than tripled its sales of 1,624 units in the first half of the year compared to the first half of the previous year. Almost one in six of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourers registered in Germany in 2017 was electrified.

Overall, the proportion of electrified models in all BMW brand registrations in Germany will double in the first half of 2017 compared to the previous year. As a result, every fifth new car registered in Germany with an alternative drive was a BMW—the largest market share of all manufacturers.

The first half of 2017 clearly shows that we are on a very good path. We are at the right time with the right products on the spot. This is the case with the customers. With attractive offers, the expansion of the charging infrastructure and state subsidies, we are pushing ahead with the electromobility industry in Germany. —Peter van Binsbergen, Head of Sales BMW Group Germany

The BMW brand in Germany offers five plug-in hybrid models; BMW i offers the BMW i3 and the BMW i8. New on the market is the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, the first model of the MINI brand with plug-in hybrid technology.