DOE to issue $36M funding opportunity for advanced carbon capture technologies
20 July 2017
The US Department of Energy (DOE) will issue a funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0001791) for projects to design and to test advanced carbon capture technologies.
The objectives of the FOA are to support pilot scale testing of transformational solvent- or membrane-based carbon dioxide capture technologies and to support design work for a commercial-scale, post-combustion carbon dioxide capture system at an existing coal fueled generating unit, or a facility producing similar flue gas.
The FOA will have two areas of interest:
Scaling of carbon dioxide capture technologies to engineering scales using existing host site infrastructure; and
Initial engineering, testing and design related work to support the understanding of cost and performance of commercial scale, post combustion carbon dioxide capture on existing coal fueled generating units.
