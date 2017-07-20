« Schaeffler creating independent E-Mobility business division in 2018 | Main | Germany awarding €22.2M to 13 new autonomous and networked driving projects »

DOE to issue $36M funding opportunity for advanced carbon capture technologies

20 July 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will issue a funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0001791) for projects to design and to test advanced carbon capture technologies.

The objectives of the FOA are to support pilot scale testing of transformational solvent- or membrane-based carbon dioxide capture technologies and to support design work for a commercial-scale, post-combustion carbon dioxide capture system at an existing coal fueled generating unit, or a facility producing similar flue gas.

The FOA will have two areas of interest: