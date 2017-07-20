« Volvo Cars and Geely to establish JV to boost synergies, accelerate next-gen electrified vehicle technology | Main | DOE to issue $36M funding opportunity for advanced carbon capture technologies »

Schaeffler creating independent E-Mobility business division in 2018

20 July 2017

Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will create an independent E-Mobility business division as of January 1, 2018 to bring together all the products and system solutions for hybrid and pure battery electric vehicles. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, made the announcement during the company’s Capital Markets Day in Bühl. Schaeffler will also establish a competence center for E-Mobility in China, alongside the existing German units, to accommodate the increasing importance of the Chinese market in the field of E-Mobility.

Schaeffler’s automotive customer projects and series contracts for E-Mobility products continue to grow. The Schaeffler Group has also received eight series contracts for electric axles and hybrid modules from different customers worldwide. Three of these contracts are in China.

The sales potential of these contracts amounts to over one billion euros. The share of sales incorporating products and systems for hybrid vehicles and pure battery electric vehicles is expected to be at least 15 percent of the total sales of the Automotive OEM business in 2020. —Matthias Zink, CEO Schaeffler Automotive

By 2020, the company expects to outperform global growth of the automotive market by around 4 percentage points per year. This assessment is underpinned by the order intakes of the division, which have been significantly higher than the sales figures in the previous years.

Schaeffler Group is focused on three key opportunities for the future: E-Mobility, Industry 4.0, and Digitalization.