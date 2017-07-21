« Audi offering free emissions software upgrade for up to 850,000 diesels | Main | Hybrid and electric cars account for 7.5% of Kia 1H 2017 Europe sales, up from 1% in 2016 »

UN-Habitat and DLR sign a memorandum of understanding on sustainable urban mobility

21 July 2017

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) Institute of Transport Research signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Berlin that aims to promote cooperation between the two institutions in the field of sustainable urban mobility.

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation within which the organizations will work together on issues related to sustainable urban mobility. They will also further discuss transport solutions and technologies aimed at improving urban mobility under the scope of the New Urban Agenda adopted adopted during Habitat III in Quito in October 2016.

The collaboration will focus particularly on developing mobility concepts in the fields of the digital economy, accessibility and inclusive mobility, climate change, electro-mobility and non-motorized transport.

UN-Habitat and DLR will deliver their complementary expertise in these fields. Due to its multi-disciplinary approach, DLR’s Institute of Transport Research has extensive expertise in addressing a broad spectrum of research topics in the field of mobility utilizing both quantitative and qualitative methods. UN-Habitat is in a position to advocate more sustainable approaches for improved mobility in cities.

Both institutions aim to deliver applied and feasible solutions for the mobility challenges cities face in the 21st century. They also want to coordinate in tracking progress towards the transport related targets of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – particularly the transport target SDG 11.2 – “Access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all”.