« Hybrid and electric cars account for 7.5% of Kia 1H 2017 Europe sales, up from 1% in 2016 | Main

Print this post

SAIC-GM-Wuling launches its first EV; Buick Regal hybrid available in China

21 July 2017

In China, SAIC-GM-Wuling officially launched the Baojun E100, the brand’s first fully-electric vehicle. Available in two variants, it is priced as low as RMB 35,800 (US$5,290) after national and local subsidies. Separately, Buick brought to market the all-new Regal for China. Ten variants, including a hybrid electric, are available priced between RMB 175,800 and RMB 269,800 (US$26,000 and US$39,900).

Baojun E100. SAIC-GM-Wuling began limited pre-sales of the E100 in Liuzhou, Guangxi on 10 July. More than 5,000 people registered for the first 200 vehicles. Another 500 vehicles will be available starting tomorrow, with sales initially limited to Guangxi.

The E100 is powered by a single motor that produces 110 N·m (74 lb-ft) of torque and 29 kW of motoring power. It can travel up to 155 km (96 miles) on a single charge making it suitable for many urban daily commutes in China. The lithium-ion battery pack can be fully charged in 7.5 hours. It is capable of capturing energy through a regenerative braking system.

With a wheelbase of 1,600 mm and height of 1,670 mm, the compact E100 seats up to two adults comfortably. Its turning radius of 3.7 meters enables it to get in and out of tight spaces conveniently. The vehicle has a maximum speed of 100 km/h, allowing it to travel on local roads and urban expressways.

The E100 has an independent front-wheel suspension and single-arm rear suspension. Its list of safety features includes anti-lock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, electric power steering, an electronic parking brake, parking sensors, ISOFIX locks for child safety seats and a pedestrian alert system.

Its 7-inch screen and Wi-Fi enable E100 users to enjoy infotainment and remain connected while on the road. The electric vehicle is also available with a touchpad, air filter and keyless entry on the premium Zhixiang variant.

Buick Regal. The Regal was originally introduced in the United States in 1973 and China in 2002. Over the years, more than 1.1 million have been delivered in China. The nameplate has become especially popular among younger car buyers due to its sporty, stylish design and connectivity features.

The all-new Regal is the first Buick model in China with GM’s latest nine-speed Hydra-Matic intelligent transmission. Leveraging more than 60 GM-patented technologies, it delivers smooth shifting and improved performance, reliability and fuel efficiency. The all-new Regal also comes standard with stop/start.

Buyers have a choice of two direct-injection turbocharged engines. A 2.0L SIDI engine produces maximum power of 192 kW and peak torque of 350 N·m. The engine enables the all-new Regal to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. GM’s new 1.5L SIDI engine offers class-leading power of 125 kW and peak torque of 252 N·m. It has estimated combined fuel consumption of 6.3 liters/100 km (37.3 mpg US).

The all-new Regal will also be available as a hybrid. It features the company’s hybrid-tailored 1.8L direct-injection engine, GM’s patented EVT electronically controlled intelligent variable transmission, a highly integrated Traction Power Inverter Module (TPIM), and a double high-performance, permanent-magnet electric motor drive unit. The electric drive system is supported by an industry-leading high-performance lithium-ion battery pack. It will deliver estimated fuel consumption of 4.3 liters/100 km (54.7 mpg US).

The all-new Regal applies the latest-generation eProtect smart safety technology with fully upgraded functionality. It includes pedestrian detection (PD), collision mitigation braking (CMB) and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Automatic parking assist (APA) can take over steering and control the brakes and accelerator, setting free the driver's hands and feet during parking.

With Buick eConnect technology, the all-new Regal is the first model from the brand to offer cloud-based services. The technology supports Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife. Users can listen to Kaola FM and NetEase Cloud Music online, and access 4S store service information quickly and accurately.

Customers receive five years of free basic OnStar service, including Remote Access, Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notifications. With 4G LTE, the all-new Regal turns into a Wi-Fi hotspot. The intelligent home interconnection function works with OnStar’s electronic fence and mobile phone app to enable activation of home appliances.

Buick has sold over 8 million vehicles in China since its introduction by SAIC-GM in 1998.