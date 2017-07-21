« Saitama City, Honda Motor and Yamaha Motor begin electric motorcycle trials | Main | Audi offering free emissions software upgrade for up to 850,000 diesels »

Two new approaches to high-performance SiOx anodes for Li-ion batteries

21 July 2017

Although silicon is a very attractive anode material because of its higher energy density, its huge volume change over repeated charge−discharge cycles rapidly degrades cycle life. As an alternative approach to mitigate the well-known drawbacks of silicon while retaining the energy density advantages, silicon monoxide (SiO x , x ≈ 1) has become attractive as well (e.g., earlier post).

SiO x offers high reversible specific capacity and improved cyclic performance; however, it still suffers from inevitable volumetric changes and poor electrical conductivity. A number of research efforts have tackled those challenges as well. Now, separate research teams in China and the US report two new approaches toward a commercially viable SiO x electrode.

A team at the University of Kentucky (Chen et al.) has synthesized a high performance binder-free SiO x /C composite electrode for Li-ion batteries by mixing SiO x particles and Kraft lignin. After a heat treatment, the lignin formed a conductive matrix hosting SiO x particles, ensuring electronic conductivity, connectivity, and accommodation of volume changes during lithiation/delithiation. No conventional binder or conductive agent was necessary.

The composite electrode showed excellent performance, maintaining ∼900 mAh g−1 after 250 cycles at a rate of 200 mA g−1, and good rate capability.

They attributed the excellent electrochemical performance to the comparatively small volume change of SiO x -based electrodes (160%) and the flexibility of the lignin-derived carbon matrix to accommodate the volume change. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

The team in China (Zhang et al.) developed a mild and efficient method to prepare a micro-sized SiO x /C core–shell composite. By mixing citric acid and ball-milled SiO x and subjecting them to carbonization, they obtained a uniform SiO x /C core–shell composite with a micro-sized SiO x core and conformal carbon shell.

The carbon shell effectively enhanced the electrical conductivity of SiO x and mitigated the volume changes of SiO x during lithiation and delithiation. The SiO x /C composite electrode delivered a reversible specific capacity of 1296.3 mAh g–1; coulombic efficiency of as high as 99.8%; and capacity retention of 65.1% (843.5 mAh g–1) after 200 cycles.

The composite also exhibited excellent rate capability. The approach is mild, mass-productive, and cost-effective and, thus, can be employed in large-scale production of high-performance SiO x /C composite anode material, the team said. A paper on their work is published in the ACS journal Energy & Fuels.

