« New low-cost, lightweight magnesium sheet alloy with good formability for automotive applications; 1.5x stronger than aluminum | Main | More customers opt for XL Hybrids system »

Print this post

Improved BASF polyether polyols reduce emissions in car interiors; average aldehyde emissions reduction of 20%

24 July 2017

BASF has improved the process for manufacturing Lupranol (polyether polyol) so that car components which are made of BASF polyurethane systems emit an average of 20% less aldehyde. This allows automotive suppliers, that manufacture acoustic parts, seats and steering wheels or back-foam instrument panels and doors to meet the increasing requirements of car manufacturers and the law for lower VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) emissions in vehicle interiors.

Following the process change at BASF’s Asian production sites at the beginning of 2017, the modification is now being made in Europe and will take place in the US plants during the course of this year. Alongside isocyanate, polyol is the starting product for polyurethane foam systems.

The emissions have been optimized by improving the cleaning and finishing processes of Lupranol in such a way that the mechanical properties of the material remain unchanged during the following foam and processing steps. This means that the currently used Lupranol grades can be exchanged immediately, there is no need for elaborate tests or renewed approvals of the PU systems which are based on these improved polyol grades. BASF markets the PU systems for flexible, semi-rigid and integral foams under the trademarks Elastoflex W, Elastoflex E and Elastofoam I.

Completed parts made of BASF PU systems are tested internally as well as by certified test laboratories like Imat-Uve and Institut Fresenius. The improvement of the emission values varies from part to part; an average reduction of 20% is possible, measured according to commonly accepted chamber test methods such as VDA276 and BMW GS 97014-3.

Governments around the world are continuously demanding lower emissions for vehicle interiors in order to reduce the possible impact of volatile substances on the health of car drivers, but also to lessen the typical new-car smell. The focus is currently on aldehydes such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and propionaldehyde, as well as aromatics from polyurethanes. BASF is working intensively on developing PU systems which allow for car components with lower emissions.