BMW adamantly denies reports about diesel emission systems collusion and manipulation

24 July 2017

On Sunday, the BMW Group issued a strong rejection of German media reports charging that the company had colluded with Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Daimler on the design and pricing of diesel exhaust systems and that its diesel emission systems did not function properly.

On Friday, manager magazine reported that the German car makers had secret discussions on diesel exhaust aftertreatment and other technical standards.

The report charged that since the 1990s, more than 200 employees in more than 60 working groups had met to coordinate costs, suppliers, markets and strategies. Also discussed were the selection of suppliers and the prices of components in other areas including engines, brakes, clutch and gearboxes, according to the report.

In its statement, the BMW Group asserted that its vehicles are not manipulated and correspond to the respective legal requirements, as confirmed by results from national and internatio