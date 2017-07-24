« Hitachi Chemical acquires 43.9% of Thai lead-acid battery company, plans to buy more | Main | GM gives app developers industry-first in-vehicle testing »

GAC Motor officially releases all-electric SUV GE3 into the Chinese market

24 July 2017

China-based GAC Motor has introduced its all-electric GE3 SUV into the Chinese market; the GE3 made its international debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January. The GE3 is based on a new EV platform and positioned as a medium- to high-end electric SUV.

The smart all-electric GE3 is available within the price range of 150,200 to 173,200 yuan (US$ 22,200 to 25,600). Features include:

A range of 310 km (192.62 miles) with electric power only;

Ternary lithium battery fast charges to 80% in 30 minutes;

Acceleration from 0-100 km (0-60 miles) within 9.3 seconds, braking distance 12.8 meters (42 feet);

Peak power: 120 kW (163.2 hp), peak torque at 290 N·m (214 ft-lb);

A flat battery layout that sets benchmark in terms of space, comfort, safety and performance;

General power consumption 16.6 kWh/100km (16.6 kWh/60 miles);

Featuring smart car companion Little Trumpchi, T-BOX Internet of Vehicles 3.0 and INJOY smart entertainment system; and

An avant-garde low-poly technology modeling design with low polygon front and rear LED lamp assemblies.

The SUV body meets North American roof compression standards.

Since GAC Motor launched the first hybrid vehicle in 2012, our company has mastered the five core technologies in battery, motor, control unit, electro-mechanical coupling systems and system integration, developing new energy vehicles is a key strategy of GAC Motor. Launching GE3 is a start and we hope to bring products that meet the future trends while guaranteeing unique driving and riding experience. —Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor

GAC Motor has set the goal of achieving 1 million in sales volume by 2020, 20% of which will be new energy vehicles.

The company also applies sustainable and eco-friendly technologies in vehicle production, using only the best quality and eco-friendly materials. GAC Motor plans to open its smart new energy car industrial park in 2019 and establish a new energy subsidiary company to enter an extraordinary new stage of development. (Earlier post.)