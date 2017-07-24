« More customers opt for XL Hybrids system | Main

Globetouch and Verizon Telematics to work with GM for OnStar expansion

24 July 2017

Globetouch and Verizon Telematics plan to launch upgraded network solutions that will be used by General Motors in connection with the continued global expansion of OnStar’s industry-leading connected vehicle services.

Globetouch will integrate its open platform GControl with OnStar to enable reliable, high-quality connectivity and regulatory compliance for OnStar services. Verizon Telematics will bring scale and network expertise to the solution.

GControl also collects device and user data for real time analytics, and handles critical management functions, handling lifecycle of the SIMs, user profiles and diagnostics. It also brings advanced features that support new use cases, strengthen security and enhance Quality of Service through machine learning, pattern recognition and predictive monitoring.

We are working directly with Verizon Telematics to take the complexity out of carrier and agreement management, enabling Globetouch to focus on building custom solutions that fit the needs of automotive OEMs around the world. —Riccardo Di Blasio, CEO at Globetouch

Globetouch is a provider of global connectivity services for the connected car and the IoT. By building an ecosystem of operators with a next-generation control center, Globetouch provides car manufacturers and IoT enterprises a single interface to reach a global footprint. Globetouch backers include Verizon Ventures, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, Digicel and NTT DoCoMo, 263 China, and Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd.