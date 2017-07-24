« Improved BASF polyether polyols reduce emissions in car interiors; average aldehyde emissions reduction of 20% | Main | Globetouch and Verizon Telematics to work with GM for OnStar expansion »

More customers opt for XL Hybrids system

24 July 2017

XL Hybrids announced a new set of customers are installing its XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive Systems. Fleets benefit from a 20% reduction in CO 2 emissions and an up to 25% increase in fuel economy.

New municipalities deploying the XL3 system include the City of Long Beach, Calif., and Dakota County, Minn., while existing customer The City of Boston has also reordered. Columbia University is a new XL Hybrids customer, while existing customers Yale University and Harvard University have reordered hybrid-electric upfits.

Xanterra Parks and Resorts is now using XL3 at Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Rocky Mountain National Park. New commercial fleets ordering from XL Hybrids include Draught Services (a division of The Beer Store) in Canada and Walden Local Meat Co., while existing customer Liberty Utilities has reordered. These customers are deploying XL3 technology on many types of vehicles including Ford Transit cargo and passenger vans, Ford E-Series passenger shuttles, GM cargo vans, and GM 4500 passenger shuttles.

The company says that it has deployed “thousands” of hybrid-electric powertrains to customers in North America. XL Hybrids’ largest customers include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and FedEx.