Navigant: China leads global smart meter market with 68% of tracked installations

25 July 2017

China continues to lead the global smart meter market through 1Q 2017 with upwards of 408 million meters installed, accounting for 68.3% of tracked installations, according to a new report from Navigant Research.

In Asia Pacific, the smart meter market remains fragmented, with a subset of the region’s major countries engaging in large-scale projects and many others showing limited to no activity. While the market’s overall potential is expected to rest heavily on the success of India’s ambitious smart meter pursuits, high volume deployments continue across Japan and, particularly, China, as their utilities push toward near nationwide coverage.

In Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, smart meter uptake remains limited, according to the report. These regions still face significant barriers to entry, though large-volume project activity is on the horizon, primarily as a function of theft prevention, labor cost reduction, and grid modernization goals.

