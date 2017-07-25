« Mercedes-Benz commits to Formula E, departs DTM | Main | Navigant: China leads global smart meter market with 68% of tracked installations »

Print this post

New battery-electric MINI to be variant of core 3-door model

25 July 2017

The BMW Group announced that the new battery-electric MINI will be a variant of the brand’s core 3-door model. This fully electric car will go into production in 2019, increasing the choice of MINI powertrains to include gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines, a plug-in hybrid (earlier post) and a battery electric vehicle.

The electric MINI’s electric drivetrain will be built at the BMW Group’s e-mobility center at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria before being integrated into the car at Plant Oxford, which is the main production location for the MINI 3-door model.

BMW Group Plants Dingolfing and Landshut play a leading role within our global production network as the company’s global competence centre for electric mobility. Our adaptable production system is innovative and able to react rapidly to changing customer demand. If required, we can increase production of electric drivetrain motor components quickly and efficiently, in line with market developments. —Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Management Board member for Production

By 2025, the BMW Group expects electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of sales. However, the company added, factors such as regulation, incentives and charging infrastructure will play a major role in determining the scale of electrification from market to market. In order to react quickly and appropriately to customer demand, the BMW Group has developed a flexible system across its global production network.

In the future, the BMW Group production system will create structures that enable the production facilities to build models with a combustion engine, plug-in hybrid or fully electric drive trains at the same time.

The BMW Group currently produces electrified models at ten plants worldwide; since 2013, all the significant elements of the electric drivetrain for these vehicles come from the company’s plants in Dingolfing and Landshut. Dingolfing additionally builds the plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 7 Series and from 2021, it will build the BMW i NEXT (earlier post). The BMW Group has invested a total of more than €100 million (US$117 million) in electromobility at the Dingolfing site to date, with investment continuing as the BMW Group’s range of electrified vehicles further expands.

The BMW Group currently offers nine electrified models on the market. These range from the full-electric BMW i3 to the company’s newest electrified model, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, a plug-in hybrid version of the MINI Countryman, which is produced by VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands. The company has committed to selling 100,000 electrified vehicles in 2017 and will have a total of 200,000 electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of the year.

Electrification is one of the central pillars of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT; the company has announced that all brands and model series can be electrified, with a full-electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain being offered in addition to the combustion engine option. Additional electrified models will be brought to market in the coming years and beyond 2020, the company’s next generation vehicle architecture will enable further fully-electric vehicles.

The new, fully-electric MINI is one of a series of electrified models to be launched by the BMW and MINI brands in the coming years. In 2018, the BMW i8 Roadster will become the newest member of the BMW i family. The all-electric BMW X3 has been announced for 2020, and the BMW iNEXT is due in 2021.