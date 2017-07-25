« Globetouch and Verizon Telematics to work with GM for OnStar expansion | Main

Navigant Research expects >$80B to be spent on global EV infrastructure development by the end of 2025

25 July 2017

According to a new report from Navigant Research, more than $80 billion is expected to be spent on global EV infrastructure development by the end of 2025, leading to the development of nearly 230 GW of charging capacity.

Rising PEV penetration across multiple vehicle types and into a wider variety of environments and customer segments is creating a lot of room for innovative business models and technologies. The market is currently trending toward the development of publicly available ultra-fast solutions, but there is still much ground to be gained in private network development for fleets, apartments, and workplaces. —Scott Shepard, senior research analyst with Navigant Research

According to the report, stakeholders with the ability to fund large-scale deployments—such as governments, utilities, and automakers—will continue to play an outsized role in the growth of EV charging installations during the next 3-5 years. After that period, the market is expected to reach a more truly demand-driven status, as the growing PEV population drives interest in a range of charging options.

The report, Market Data: Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment, analyzes the global market for PEV charging equipment sales and installations. The study covers the major drivers for the charging market by access type (home, private, and public) and use cases (workplace; multi-unit dwellings; destination parking; fleets of light, medium and heavy duty EVs), and the potential uptake of Level 1 and Level 2 AC, DC, wireless and networked EVSE.

Global market forecasts for charging equipment sales and installations, by port and by charger, and segmented by region, technology type, access type, and location type, extend through 2026.