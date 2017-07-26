« UK unveils new plan to cut NO2; sale of new conventional gasoline and diesel cars to end by 2040; focus on local action | Main | Leclanché has confirmed order book of 95 MWh through 2018, qualified pipeline of >450 MWh »
Ricardo forms Global Automotive Group as focus of electrified and autonomous future
26 July 2017
Ricardo is creating a new global focus for its automotive business. The new Ricardo Global Automotive Group will provide a highly customer focused global structure that will enable it to optimally serve the demands of customers for clean powertrain technologies and all aspects of vehicle engineering, including autonomous driving applications.
The organization draws together the operations of the company’s automotive teams based at its technical centres across Europe, China and North America, which now includes a rapidly growing presence in California.
The Ricardo Global Automotive Group will serve customers in four key market sectors: passenger cars and high-performance vehicles; commercial and off-highway vehicles; motorcycles, and; industrial and defence vehicles.
The formation of the Global Automotive Group is an important milestone for Ricardo and its automotive customers. In configuring this new automotive-focused organization, we are able to align our technologies, development resources and team in a manner that is best suited to the needs of our customers – from the established players to new market entrants. By this means, we are ready both to help our customers with the most exacting challenges they face today, as well as helping them prepare for the cleaner, more electrified, technology-rich future of transportation.—Mark Garrett, Ricardo chief operating officer and head of the new division
July 26, 2017
