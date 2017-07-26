« UK unveils new plan to cut NO2; sale of new conventional gasoline and diesel cars to end by 2040; focus on local action | Main | Leclanché has confirmed order book of 95 MWh through 2018, qualified pipeline of >450 MWh »

Ricardo forms Global Automotive Group as focus of electrified and autonomous future

26 July 2017

Ricardo is creating a new global focus for its automotive business. The new Ricardo Global Automotive Group will provide a highly customer focused global structure that will enable it to optimally serve the demands of customers for clean powertrain technologies and all aspects of vehicle engineering, including autonomous driving applications.

The organization draws together the operations of the company’s automotive teams based at its technical centres across Europe, China and North America, which now includes a rapidly growing presence in California.

The Ricardo Global Automotive Group will serve customers in four key market sectors: passenger cars and high-performance vehicles; commercial and off-highway vehicles; motorcycles, and; industrial and defence vehicles.