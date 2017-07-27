« QUB team converts aluminum foil waste to highly active alumina; biofuel catalyst, other applications | Main | HERE launches new generation of Real-Time Traffic service with integration of live data from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles »
ABS joins industry partners to advance autonomous shipping; unmanned cargo ship in 2021
27 July 2017
ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the offshore and marine industries, joined the Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance to work with industry partners, including class organizations, shipyards, equipment manufacturers and designers to advance autonomous shipping. The design will integrate features of independent decision-making, autonomous navigation, environmental perception and remote control.
Increased digitization, advanced technologies and new levels of connectivity are changing the way the maritime industry operates. In the coming years, we will see significant changes in the way ships are designed and built, with a strong drive to develop autonomous vessels especially in China. As a key member of this alliance, ABS is aligned closely with industry to support safer and more sustainable maritime operations.—ABS Greater China Division President Eric Kleess
The Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance, chaired by HNA Technology Group Co, Ltd., was formed with nine members, including ABS, CCS, China Ship Research & Development Institute, Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, Ltd, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd, Marine Design Research Institute of China (MARIC), Rolls-Royce, and Wartsila. The alliance officially launched at the end of June and expects to deliver the unmanned cargo ship by October 2021.
Through this collaborative effort, we will apply the latest technologies to develop a new autonomous ship concept. The newly formed alliance is advancing new innovations in ship design and operations, and also working to promote the safe adoption of these assets in the market.—HNA Technology Group Vice Chairman Li Weijian
July 27, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Unmanned cargo ships could operate as well as drones, pilot less planes and driver less ground vehicles?
The technologies exist to do it in the very near future.
Ship maintenance could be done while at major ports as done on planes?
Posted by: HarveyD | July 27, 2017 at 05:45 AM