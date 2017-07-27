« DENSO using Cypress automotive MCUs and flash memories for 2017 Toyota Camry instrument cluster | Main | Fraser Institute: pipelines 2.5x safer than rail for oil transportation; tankers have safest record »

Print this post

Renault Nissan Alliance cumulative electric vehicle sales hit 481,151 units

27 July 2017

Cumulative sales of electric vehicles by the Renault Nissan Alliance rose to 481,151 units in the first half of 2017, reaffirming the Alliance’s role as the leading electric car manufacturer for the mass-market segment.

The increase was driven primarily by demand for the Nissan LEAF and the Renault ZOE, which remains the Nº 1 EV sold in Europe, and Mitsubishi’s i-MiEV. On the hybrid side, sales of the plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Mitsubishi Outlander reached more than 13,000 units.

Overall unit sales at the Alliance rose 7% to 5,268,079 vehicles in the first half of the calendar year resulting from an increased demand for models from the French and Japanese brands, and the first semester sales contribution from new Alliance member Mitsubishi Motors.