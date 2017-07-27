« Second Duke Energy project tackling truck idling in NC | Main | Renault Nissan Alliance cumulative electric vehicle sales hit 481,151 units »

DENSO using Cypress automotive MCUs and flash memories for 2017 Toyota Camry instrument cluster

27 July 2017

Cypress Semiconductor announced that global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller (MCU) family and FL-S Serial NOR Flash memory family to drive the advanced graphics in its instrument cluster for the 2017 Toyota Camry.

The DENSO instrument cluster uses Traveo devices that were the industry’s first 3D-capable ARM Cortex-R5 cluster MCUs, and they provide greater memory savings, increased safety features and rich image capabilities. The FL-S memory in the cluster is based on Cypress’ proprietary MirrorBit NOR Flash process technology, which enables the highest density serial NOR Flash memory in the industry by storing two bits per cell. The DENSO instrument cluster has 4.2- and 7.0-inch screens capable of audio, video and navigation in the center display of the 2017 Toyota Camry.

Cypress works with top automotive companies to bring leading-edge automotive systems typical of luxury models to mainstream vehicles, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 3-D graphics displays, wireless connectivity, full-featured touchscreens and superior body electronics.

Cypress’ automotive portfolio includes the Traveo MCU family, power-management ICs (PMICs), PSoC programmable system-on-chip solutions, CapSense capacitive-sensing solutions, TrueTouch touchscreens, NOR flash, F-RAM and SRAM memories, and USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity solutions.