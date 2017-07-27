« New robust triple-layer bifunctional catalyst for water splitting with earth-abundant materials | Main | DENSO using Cypress automotive MCUs and flash memories for 2017 Toyota Camry instrument cluster »

Second Duke Energy project tackling truck idling in NC

27 July 2017

36 electric power outlets will help trucks at the Merchants Distributors, LLC (MDI) distribution center in Hickory, NC cut costs and lower air emissions as part of a Duke Energy $320,000 electrification project.

Instead of running engines to keep cargo cold, transport refrigeration units (TRUs) at MDI will be able to plug into power outlets at the facility. The practice will help lower exhaust emissions, and is cheaper than the practice of running the TRUs on diesel fuel. Shorepower Technologies will install the power outlets.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, long-duration truck idling results in more than 1 billion gallons of wasted fuel and 11 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. On average, an hour of idling uses a gallon of fuel.

MDI has invested in yard management software that will help maximize the use of the new power outlets. This capability enables us to keep product cold using electricity, which is estimated to reduce fuel consumption by up to 31,000 gallons per year. In addition to fuel savings and reduced emissions, this project will also reduce noise and air pollution for our team and neighbors. —Brent Vaughan, MDI’s director, facility engineering

Construction is currently underway at the Hickory installation. The project should be operational by this fall.

This is Duke Energy’s second project in North Carolina using electricity to power trucks instead of idling engines. In May, the company announced a 24-unit project at Big Boy’s Truck Stop in the Johnston County town of Kenly. IdleAir is handling that installation. It should be operational in August.

The Duke Energy programs are part of a 2015 settlement with the US Environmental Protection Agency and environmental groups.