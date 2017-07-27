« ABS joins industry partners to advance autonomous shipping; unmanned cargo ship in 2021 | Main | New robust triple-layer bifunctional catalyst for water splitting with earth-abundant materials »

HERE launches new generation of Real-Time Traffic service with integration of live data from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles

27 July 2017

HERE Technologies has launched the new generation of its HERE Real-Time Traffic service—the first global service on the market that integrates live vehicle sensor data from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles with traffic probe information, resulting in significantly higher accuracy and more precise information about traffic conditions.

HERE Real-Time Traffic, available to all current and future customers from any industry and covering more than 60 countries, offers significant improvements in traffic flow data, especially on arterial roads. For more than 30 of those countries, the service also provides incident information with features such as Traffic Safety Warning. Aided by new hard-braking sensor data HERE is now processing, this feature now allows more relevant and timely notifications to the vehicle.

This is the world’s first traffic service to aggregate live rich vehicle sensor data from competing car brands and it represents a major step by HERE to make driving safer and more efficient for people everywhere. While it helps drivers making informed decisions behind the wheel today, it also moves us closer to realizing our vision of a live representation of the road environment needed for both advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving applications. —Ralf Herrtwich, Senior Vice President Automotive at HERE Technologies

HERE already gathers billions of GPS data points every day and leverages more than 100 different probe and incident sources to provide a robust foundation for HERE Real-Time Traffic. By analyzing and processing real-time commercial vehicle probe data and combining it with rich sensor data, HERE Real-Time Traffic provides accurate and contextualized information for drivers and ADAS applications, improving traffic flow coverage and positional accuracy.

HERE Real-Time Traffic is the first service to develop advanced algorithms to detect and report divergent speeds and traffic flow conditions on a multiple-lane level. With this latest innovation included in real-time traffic feeds, Split Lane Traffic (SLT) and Reversible Express Lane (REL) improve the accuracy of estimated arrival times by detecting congestion-free routes.

Now, HERE is also integrating data from millions of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars, with the fleet size expected to further grow during 2018 and beyond. To further enrich the service, HERE is concurrently expanding the population of commercial vehicles from which it gathers conventional probe data.

HERE Real-Time Traffic provides information about traffic conditions to drivers and can also be ingested by vehicle ADAS applications. The service is also used by ride-hailing companies, cities, road transport agencies, logistics companies, and air quality analytics specialists.

The enhanced HERE Real-Time Traffic is the first of the four vehicle-sourced data services HERE announced last autumn to be commercially available. HERE believes these services will support the automotive industry’s broader market introduction of advanced driver assisted systems and, later, autonomous driving solutions.