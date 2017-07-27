« DENSO using Toshiba’s new Visconti 4 image recognition processor in front-camera-based active safety system | Main | Royal Mail to buy 100 Peugeot electric vans for delivery vehicles »

Honda, Sauber F1 power unit partnership cancelled

27 July 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that its technology partnership with the Sauber F1 Team, which was intended to start from 2018 onwards for the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) (earlier post), has been cancelled.

In a brief statement, Honda said that the project, originated after an initial proposal from Sauber, was called-off due to differences in the future direction between Honda and Sauber, recognized during the preparation process for power unit supply systems.