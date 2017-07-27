« DENSO using Toshiba’s new Visconti 4 image recognition processor in front-camera-based active safety system | Main | Royal Mail to buy 100 Peugeot electric vans for delivery vehicles »
Honda, Sauber F1 power unit partnership cancelled
27 July 2017
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that its technology partnership with the Sauber F1 Team, which was intended to start from 2018 onwards for the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) (earlier post), has been cancelled.
In a brief statement, Honda said that the project, originated after an initial proposal from Sauber, was called-off due to differences in the future direction between Honda and Sauber, recognized during the preparation process for power unit supply systems.
We had built a good relationship with Sauber, and had been looking forward to entering the 2018 F1 season together. However, during discussions after management changes at the team, we reached a mutual agreement to call-off the project due to differences in the future directions of both parties. We would like to thank Sauber for their cooperation, and wish them all the best for their future. Despite this announcement, Honda’s passion for motorsports and strong commitment to Formula One remains unchanged.—Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Motor Sports Division, Honda Motor Co.
