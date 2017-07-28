« Daimler starts production of FUSO eCanter in Europe; first series all-electric light-duty truck | Main | FCA receives EPA, California ARB approval for production and sale of MY 2017 3.0L diesels »

ARPA-E to present on path to solid-state battery commercialization at 13th Annual Lithium Battery Materials & Chemistries conference

28 July 2017

The Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) is funding research into solid-state materials for improved batteries and fuel cells. (Earlier post.) Supported work includes crystalline and amorphous inorganics, and polymers manufactured with glass forming, blowing/extrusion, rolling/calendaring, tape casting, and vapor deposition. At the upcoming 13th Annual Lithium Battery Materials & Chemistries conference, Sue Babinec, Senior Commercialization Advisor, ARPA-E will present the agency’s view on research and commercialization of these technologies, including economic estimates.

Babinec helps lead ARPA-E’s Technology-to-Market effort, with a strong focus on commercializing breakthrough energy storage technologies. Babinec has spent her career focused on research and commercial programs in materials, electro-active materials, displays, sensors, and electrochemistry, with extensive experience in Li-Ion batteries.

Prior to ARPA-E, Babinec served as Technical Director for A123 Systems, Inc., where she led research groups innovating in Li-ion materials and cell technologies and also developed an analytical organization in support of the company’s global business.

Babinec spent the first 20+ years of her career at The Dow Chemical Corporation, where she was awarded the Inventor of the Year and was the company’s first woman Corporate Fellow. Her role additionally included Scientist Partner to the Dow Venture Capital Organization-Physical Sciences, leading technical analysis of investment opportunities and hands-on partnering in start-up investments.

Babinec holds 45+ patents and has authored or co-authored dozens of journal articles and book chapters in her areas of expertise. She is an active member of The Materials Research Society and The Electrochemical Society.