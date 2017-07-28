« California ARB approves cap-and-trade amendments; linking with Ontario | Main | UCR study finds ultra-low emission natural gas bus exceeds federal and state NOx standards; as low as 0.0007g/bhp-hr »
29th California retail hydrogen fuel station opens
28 July 2017
California’s 29th retail hydrogen station has opened in San Ramon. Built by The Linde Group, this new station is Linde’s third retail hydrogen station in California. Linde developed California’s first retail station in West Sacramento and also operates one in San Juan Capistrano.
The San Ramon station offers fuel pressure of 35 and 70 MPa; it is open 24x7. The hydrogen is delivered as liquid H2 to the station; 33% of the hydrogen is green—i.e., not from fossil sources.
Construction of the station was supported by the California Energy Commission.
A map and station list of existing and pending stations can be found on the California Fuel Cell Partnership website.
July 28, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments