UCR study finds ultra-low emission natural gas bus exceeds federal and state NOx standards; as low as 0.0007g/bhp-hr

28 July 2017

A study by the University of California, Riverside College of Engineering Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT) found that a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Agency (Metro) bus equipped with an ultra-low emission natural gas engine performs significantly cleaner than its certification standards across all duty cycles. (Earlier post.)

Researchers tested the Cummins Westport ISL G near-zero natural gas engine (earlier post) in a variety of conditions typical of a Metro bus. In all conditions, the engine performed better than California’s toughest-in-the-nation standard for smog-forming emissions. Under some driving conditions, the NO x emissions were practically zero.

We have tested two of the ISL G near-zero 8.9 liter engines, one in a refuse hauler and one in a Metro bus. In both cases, the NO x emissions were surprisingly low and 99% cleaner than the current standard and 99.96% cleaner than the 2004 standard.

The near-zero engine will provide immediate NO x relief to our region at a low cost, and coupled with renewable natural gas (RNG), would provide long-term stability to our energy and climate change needs. Pursuing RNG technology is a promising and visionary pathway for California and is recommended by UCR’s RNG research center. —Kent Johnson, associate research engineer for CE-CERT and lead researcher on this study

Highlights of the study include:

The engine tested below Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) NOx (smog-forming) emissions certification level of 0.2g/bhp-hr.

The engine tested below the California Air Resources Board voluntary limit of 0.02g/bhp-hr. This is the only engine to meet the California standard.

Emissions for some driving patterns, such as stop-and-go traffic were even lower still.

In some driving conditions the bus tested as low as 0.0007g/bhp-hr, or practically zero emissions.

The UC Riverside data suggests that this natural gas bus is as clean as an electric bus when it comes to meeting air quality standards. And when these buses are fueled with renewable natural gas, the greenhouse gas reductions are even greater. By deploying this technology, large bus fleets like Metro’s have a tremendous opportunity to achieve clean air gains. —George Minter, regional vice president for external affairs and environmental strategy for study partner SoCalGas