Continental Motors Group expands general aviation diesel engine family with new fixed- and rotary-wing variants

29 July 2017

Continental Motors Group is expanding its family of diesel aero engines with the CD-265 and CDR-285 engines. The CD-265 is intended for fixed-winged applications while the CDR-285 is designed for rotary wing applications.

As the other members of the CD-200 family, the CD-265 and CDR-285 are horizontally-opposed (boxer), four-cylinder, direct-injection, air-cooled turbocharged engines. The new 5.0-liter engines, with a compression ratio of 15:1, produce 265 hp at 2500 rpm and 285 hp at 2700 rpm. Both derive from the CD-230 that was first certified by Continental Motors in December 2012.

Our commitment to General Aviation is to provide engines that are suited to our client’s needs. In some regions of the world, our clients are requesting Jet Fuel engines because of AvGas availability and its high cost. We intend to fulfill this need by offering a complete line of diesel cycle engines, covering all the needs expressed by our clients.

This is true for fixed winged applications but also for rotary wing applications. Helicopter manufacturers are expressing more and more interest in JetA burning engines, and we worked hard to deliver the right solution to their requests. The CD-285 is a game changer as it offers an alternative to fuel hungry turbines, lowering total ownership costs and direct operating costs. —Rhett Ross, President, and CEO of Continental Motors Group

Certification testing is already underway, and Continental Motors Group anticipates certification of both models in the first days of 2018.

The CD-265 and CDR-285 join a complete range of Diesel engines that are already certified today. With six different certified Diesel engines—the latest being the CD-300 V6—Continental Motors offers solutions for each category of airframe, for fixed-wing or rotorcraft applications. Continental offers heavy fuel burning aircraft engines that are needed where AvGas is expensive or scarce.

For the markets where AvGas is still available at a reasonable cost, Continental Motors continues to offer gasoline engines, and invests in the experimental and certified engine market with its Titan product line.

EASA Type Certificate for CD-300 Diesel V6. Continental Motors also has received the EASA type certification (TC) for its 300 hp V6 Diesel piston engine CD-300.

The TC was obtained under the requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Cologne and was issued on 20 June 2017 with the TC EASA.E.104.

For Continental Motors Group, the type certification of the CD-300 signifies a further milestone in the development of our Continental Diesel aircraft engine program. In conjunction with the CD-100 and CD- 200 series engines, we now offer a Diesel piston engine solution for all major general aviation aircraft categories.

As with all Continental Diesel engines, the CD-300 is designed using tried-and-trusted technology. With over 5,500 Diesel engines delivered in the field and over 5.25 Million flight hours, Continental has demonstrated the reliability, performance, and maturity of its Diesel engine range. Owners and airframe manufacturers require modern high-performance engines that use globally available inexpensive fuel, allowing for significant reduction in direct and total ownership costs. We listened and provided the technical solutions that answer these needs. Furthermore, we designed a Diesel engine that offers a weight comparable to traditional engines, allowing installation in more airframes, as a retrofit or a factory new option. —Jürgen Schwarz, Vice President Engineering, Continental Motors Group

The CD-300 series engine has three-liter displacement and generates 300 HP (221 kW) at a low 2,340 propeller rpm, offering unprecedented low noise levels for an engine of that power. As with most of Continental Diesel engines, the CD-300 comes with true single lever control and a dual, fully redundant electronic engine and propeller management system (FADEC). Additionally, common rail technology, direct injection, twin turbo charging, liquid cooling and an advanced reduction gear system complete the state-of-the-art design features of the new engine.